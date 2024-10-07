Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.15.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$29.71 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -114.27, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

