JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $5.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

