Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.6 %

JOUT opened at $34.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on JOUT

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.