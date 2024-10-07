JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $90.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Aflac by 23.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Aflac by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 252,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

