Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

