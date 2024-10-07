Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.
About Kesko Oyj
