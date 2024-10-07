Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,072. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $74,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,764.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,072. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,633 shares of company stock worth $1,751,317 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,499 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

KTOS stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.