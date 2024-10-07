Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.