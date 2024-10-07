Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,508.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 756,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

