Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.