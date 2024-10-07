LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIQT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th.

LiqTech International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

