Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Set at C$1.50 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.50.

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.81 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$377.09 million and a PE ratio of -89.50.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

