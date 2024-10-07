Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Given New $4.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.09.

NYSE LUMN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,710 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,289 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

