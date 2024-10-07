MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $911,225.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MDB opened at $265.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

