Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $38.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 197,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 185,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

