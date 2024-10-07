National Bank Financial Upgrades Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) to “Strong-Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Logan Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.50.

CVE:LGN opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. Logan Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$377.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

