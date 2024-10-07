Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.98.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after buying an additional 572,396 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after buying an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,433,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BigCommerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $10,236,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

