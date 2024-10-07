Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. Veritas raised Newmont to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM
Newmont Price Performance
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 421,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 80.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.