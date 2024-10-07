Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. Veritas raised Newmont to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 421,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 80.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.