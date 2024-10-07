North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$37.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NOA opened at C$25.82 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.37.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

