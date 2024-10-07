NV5 Global Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

