One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OLP opened at $26.98 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,351.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,101 shares of company stock valued at $273,538 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.