Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $152,265,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $51,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,877,000 after buying an additional 2,191,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $24,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

