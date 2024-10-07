Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peloton Interactive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $22,947,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.