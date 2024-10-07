PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $187.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

