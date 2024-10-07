Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

