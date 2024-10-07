Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $274.24 on Friday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $274.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.54 and its 200 day moving average is $241.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 45.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Primerica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

