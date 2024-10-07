PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6561 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
