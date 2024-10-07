Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 20,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.

RXRX opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

