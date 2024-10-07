Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.65.

NYSE:RSG opened at $200.67 on Thursday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

