Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $11.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

