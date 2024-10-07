Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.80.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,779,862. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.