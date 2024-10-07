Royal Bank of Canada Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $80.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

