Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.