RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $128.91 on Thursday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. RPM International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Insider Activity

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

