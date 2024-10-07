Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 111,203,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,445 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,954,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,526,000 after purchasing an additional 387,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 474,815 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

