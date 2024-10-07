Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) shares are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $71.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,218,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

