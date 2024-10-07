Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

Get Schwab High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 8,831.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.