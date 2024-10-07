Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

