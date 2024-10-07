Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $132,152.94 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,916.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

