Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE SLGN opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 256.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Silgan by 2,838.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

