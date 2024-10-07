Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Lifted to “Hold” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($1.81). The business had revenue of C$49.57 million during the quarter.

