Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

STLA opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

