StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $932.71.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $949.19 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $960.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $890.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.