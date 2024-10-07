StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.