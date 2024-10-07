StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
