StockNews.com Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $82.43 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,107,000 after buying an additional 454,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,193 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

