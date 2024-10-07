StockNews.com Downgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

