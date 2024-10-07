StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

