StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Infinera by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Infinera by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

