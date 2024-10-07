StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

