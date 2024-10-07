Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $556.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.19. Stratasys has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after buying an additional 918,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $9,301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Stratasys by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

